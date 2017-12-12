Explosive plays have been key to Longview's deep playoff run

Over the years, Longview has found success thanks to marquee names that went onto play college football and in the NFL. As for this years squad, despite not having a single player committed to play major Division I college football, the Lobos just keep finding a way to win.



Making big plays when they matter most, the Longview is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2010 and just one win from playing for a Class 6A Division II title.



Two weeks ago Longview knocked off undefeated Klein Collins despite being down by 14 points in the first half. Then on Saturday, the Lobos took down rival Lufkin in the state quarterfinals thanks to a go ahead touchdown with under a minute to go. Point is, this team just knows how to win.



Here's the stunning part about the Lobos run to the final four. Known for its potent ground attack, aside from gashing Jesuit, Longview has struggled

to run the football in the playoffs. No worries though, sophomore quarterback Haynes King and the offense has turned into a big play machine off of play action.



Points will be needed on Saturday because undefeated Waco Midway is up next. Led by an Oklahoma commit at quarterback, the Panthers average nearly 50 points per game.

