Numerous ETX school districts cancel school Wednesday after gas pipeline breakage

According to local school superintendents, a gas pipeline breakage has caused school to be canceled for Wednesday.

Mt. Pleasant School Superintendent Judd Marshall and Mount Vernon Superintendent Gregg Weiss say a major gas line has broken outside of the city, causing school to be canceled in both districts for Wednesday.

After the announcement was made, we also heard from Superintendent Rhonda Burchinal with Winfield ISD and Superintendent Bobby Rice with Harts Bluff ISD, and they have canceled school for Wednesday, as well.



Also, Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant, (not in Smith County), posted on their Facebook page that they have also canceled school for Wednesday.

Centerpoint Energy is at the scene working on the line repair now. However, for the next 24-72 hours, the following cities will be without gas:

Part of Pittsburg

All of Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon, Winfield, and Talco.

No word yet on whether other school districts will cancel, as well. No heat and no gas for food preparation may cause those announcements. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates through the night and into Wednesday.



