The next step for Longview

If you've been trying to figure out what all the talk around Bitcoin was all about, you're not alone. Khyati Patel talked with an East Texas expert who explains. That's new report at 10.
The temps took a big dip tonight. Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will help you prepare for the weather where you live. Watch at 10 to know what to expect, next.
Longview continues on its road to state. Sports Director Justin Woodard has a new report on what's next for the Lobos, as they attempt to go all the way.
According to two local school superintendents, a gas pipeline breakage has caused school to be canceled for Wednesday.More >>
According to two local school superintendents, a gas pipeline breakage has caused school to be canceled for Wednesday.More >>
"Not too far off from what substances of abuse are known to do,” says Dr. Idell. “Provide temporary relief but, in the long term, can be destructive."More >>
"Not too far off from what substances of abuse are known to do,” says Dr. Idell. “Provide temporary relief but, in the long term, can be destructive."More >>
Over the years, Longview has found success thanks to marquee names that went onto play college football and in the NFL. As for this years squad, despite not having a single player committed to play major Division I college football, the Lobos just keep finding a way to win. Making big plays when they matter most, the Longview is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2010..More >>
Over the years, Longview has found success thanks to marquee names that went onto play college football and in the NFL. As for this years squad, despite not having a single player committed to play major Division I college football, the Lobos just keep finding a way to win. Making big plays when they matter most, the Longview is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2010..More >>
Tyler Police are responding to a pedestrian crash.More >>
Tyler Police are responding to a pedestrian crash.More >>
For more than 8 years, a Letourneau University professor has spearheaded research in Africa that focuses on the function and need of wheelchairs.More >>
For more than 8 years, a Letourneau University professor has spearheaded research in Africa that focuses on the function and need of wheelchairs.More >>