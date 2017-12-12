Woman hit by vehicle in Tyler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Woman hit by vehicle in Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing a busy road in Tyler Tuesday night. 

Tyler Police tell us it happened a little after 7 o'clock Tuesday night, at the intersection of North Broadway and West 26th Street.

The woman was taken to the hospital,.

Police are unaware of her condition at this time.

We'll continue to update this story as details become available.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly