Tyler to begin first phase in construction of new fire stations

The City of Tyler plans to move forward on a project that will help improve first responders' response time.

"With all the growth that Tyler has in the south part of the city, we found the need to relocate a station to the south for coverage,” says David Coble, Fire Chief for the City of Tyler.

Tomorrow, the city will finalize the contract with Fitzpatrick Architecture, who will design two new fire stations for the city.

"Once we get their contract in place they will survey the property and they will start doing the design,” says Kyle Dykes, the city’s Project Engineer. “We'll design the project this fiscal year and then it's actually funded for construction in the next fiscal year."

The new fire stations will replace Fire Station No. 01, which is currently located on Elm Street, and Fire Station No. 04, which is currently located on M.L.King Jr. Blvd.

"The crews that are currently at Station No. 01 and Station No. 04 will be relocated to the two stations that they will be replaced by,” says Coble.

The new location of Station No. 01 will be at the corner of North Palace Avenue and West Gentry Parkway.

"Fire Station No. 1 is being moved so that the coverage in the north part and downtown area still have good coverage and then Fire Station No. 04 will be moved to the Cumberland and Cherryhill area which is in South Tyler."

Preliminary plans for both locations have been drawn up to show that the areas will be suitable for a fire station.

The construction for both stations will cost roughly $6.5 million and will be covered by the half cent sales tax.

The city's goal is to complete both projects by December 2019.

