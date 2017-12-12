Pipeline ruptures in Camp County, minor injury reported

A pipeline ruptured this afternoon in Camp County.

According to the Emergency Management Coordinator, John Cortelyou, a construction company was digging along County Road 4114 and struck a pipeline with a trackhoe.

One worker received a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital. Other workers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Cortelyou says the pipeline was shut off and the gas was let out of it. Crews are now working to repair it.

No one had to be evacuated.

