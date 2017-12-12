Hopkins County Deputies seize over 600 cattle

One of hundreds of cattle seized. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Hopkins County Deputies have finished their seizure of hundreds of cattle on six sites.

George Bergin was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after many complaints were filed against him.

Over 600 cattle were seized and taken to an undisclosed location where they have been fed, watered and vaccinated. Their care will continue until a judge decides what will happen to the cattle. Some cattle were too weak and undernourished to be transported and had to be euthanized on site.

There will be a property hearing about the case on Wednesday, Dec., 13.

