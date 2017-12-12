K-9 finds man with over 220 pounds of pot in Van Zandt County traffic stop

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, a man was arrested with a large quantity of marijuana during a traffic stop.



VZCO officials say that Lt. Burton conducted a traffic stop Tuesday at 11:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Canton. Burton's K-9 partner Rico found 220 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle during the stop.



The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, is being held at the Van Zandt County Jail pending arraignment for the charge of possession of Marijuana greater than 50 pounds/less than 2,000 pounds. This is a second degree felony. If convicted, the suspect could face 2-20 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.



