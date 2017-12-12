Traffic: Eastbound, westbound I-20 lanes at FM 849 back to norma - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Traffic: Eastbound, westbound I-20 lanes at FM 849 back to normal

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

From TxDOT:

I-20 eastbound at FM 849 at Hideaway has been opened to traffic ahead of Wednesday’s anticipated opening. The FM 849 Bridge over I-20 has been completely removed and all lanes of the interstate are open to normal traffic flow. No additional lane closures are planned for this week as work continues on the bridge replacement project.

