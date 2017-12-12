DPS responds to wreck involving 18 wheeler near Ore City, injuries reported

DPS responded to a wreck this morning involving an 18 wheeler and a pickup.

According to Sgt. Jean Dark, the wreck occurred on Highway 259 about a mile and a half North of Ore City.

A preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2017 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was pulling out of a parking lot, and failed to yield the right of way to cross traffic on US-259. A 2001 Toyota Tacoma traveling on US-259, struck the towed semi-trailer.

The driver of the Toyota was transported by Champion EMS to Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

