Lindale PD searching for woman who stole package off front porch

Lindale police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect behind package thefts in the area.

According to a post on the Lindale PD Facebook page, thefts across the county relating to stealing off the front porch is a current issue.

At this time, police are searching for an older female who approached the porch of a house on Abbey Road and stole a package.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Sgt. Mike Lazarine at 903-882-3313 or by email at mikel@lindaletx.gov.

