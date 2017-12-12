Lindale PD searching for woman who stole package off front porch - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Lindale PD searching for woman who stole package off front porch

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
Connect
Source: Lindale PD Facebook Page Source: Lindale PD Facebook Page
LINDALE, TX (KLTV) -

Lindale police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect behind package thefts in the area.

According to a post on the Lindale PD Facebook page, thefts across the county relating to stealing off the front porch is a current issue.

At this time, police are searching for an older female who approached the porch of a house on Abbey Road and stole a package.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Sgt. Mike Lazarine at 903-882-3313 or by email at mikel@lindaletx.gov.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly