DPS responds to Harmony ISD bus crash in Wood County, children not injured

DPS:

At approximately 7:24 AM this morning, Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash involving Harmony ISD school bus #24 on SH-154 and FM-2869 in Wood County. Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of a Dodge pickup ran into the back of the stopped school bus due to visibility (sun glare). There were 14 children onboard the bus, none of whom were injured. The driver of the pickup and the bus driver were transported to Good Shepherd hospital in Longview with minor injuries. The children were picked up and transported to school by another school bus. No further information at this time.