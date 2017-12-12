East Texas roadwork for the week of Dec. 11

Released by The Department of Transportation:
TYLER, TX - Here's a look at work planned in the district during the week of December 11, 2017. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
I-20 will undergo a major closure starting at noon Sunday, December 10. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-20 at FM 849 at Hideaway in Smith County will be shut down through Wednesday morning, December 13, for the demolition of the FM 849 Overpass over I-20. The bridge sustained significant damage last month when it was struck by an oversized load carrying a tank vessel. TxDOT has awarded the $4.6 million bridge replacement project to Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview. The contractor plans to begin removing the existing steel and concrete structure Sunday and working to return the I-20 mainlanes to normal traffic flow Wednesday. Work to construct the new bridge will begin immediately thereafter.
In Smith County, the contractor for the Lindale Relief Route will be closing all lanes of I-20 (eastbound and westbound) to conduct work on the Toll 49 Northbound Bridge, and to place concrete for the deck of the Mainlane Bridge over I-20. The closure is slated for 9 p.m., Thurs., December 14th to 5 a.m., Fri., December 15th. Local law enforcement will be assisting with work zone traffic control redirecting motorists to the frontage roads. Message boards have been installed to provide advance notice of the closures.
On the US 175 Phase III project from Poynor to Frankston, traffic will be detoured for approximately three days starting December 13th to allow construction crews to work on tying the intersection of CR 300 into the newly constructed US 175 westbound lanes. The daytime detour will direct traffic intending to turn north on CR 300 to use CR 303 instead. This detour will not directly impact the travel lanes on US 175. Signage and flaggers will be used to direct traffic being detoured to CR 303. The detour is 1.2 miles long and may increase drivers’ trips by about three minutes. We appreciate your patience and support as we work swiftly to complete this work. The project is located in Anderson County but is grouped with the US 175 projects in the Henderson County section of this release.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance continues work on FM 19 between Frankston and Neches. A second crew will be conducting sign upgrade operations on US 84 between Palestine and the Cherokee County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
US 79 New Lane Construction Project
The contractor is placing permanent striping and raised pavement markers on the roadway. Expect lane closures. The project is expanding a 5.3-mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left turn lane and a depressed median.
SH 19 Widening Project
Widening work continues on the northbound lanes of SH 19 with hot mix asphalt operations underway. Motorists should use caution and watch for turning truck traffic entering and exiting the roadway in the northbound lanes. Expect multiple lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot vehicle providing traffic control. The project is widening the roadway with the addition of shoulders and passing lanes. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.
Off-System Bridge Replacement Project
County Road 2418 is closed at Otter Creek for a bridge replacement project. The contractor is preparing to start working on the bridge rail.
Cherokee County – Jacksonville and Rusk maintenance crews continue mill and inlay operations on US 69 south of Alto. Expect lane closures with arrow boards and other traffic control in place to guide traffic. Crews will also conduct base repairs on FM 851 and edge work on FM 747. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
US 69 Widening through Wells
The contractor is set to begin dirt work operations on the west side of the roadway. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.
FM 22 Safety Treatment Project
Drainage work continues on this project to treat fixed objects for safety. Expect lane closures.
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance will perform edge repairs on FM 2275 from FM 1845 to FM 3272. Expect the roadway to be reduced to one lane with a pilot car providing traffic control.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
Landscape Improvement Project (Notice of Project Completion)
Work on this project has been completed.
US 80 Widening in Gladewater
Work continues on storm sewer on the south side of the roadway with eastbound traffic reduced to one lane. Motorists can expect delays. Work includes earthwork, base and surface work, storm sewer, concrete curb and gutter, safety improvements, and upgrading signage and pavement markings. The project consists of widening US 80 to four through lanes with a left turn lane from Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road.
Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road
Storm sewer work is ongoing as is the processing of flex base and cement treating base material. Traffic is reduced to one travel lane in all directions. Alternate routes are recommended on this project where work is being conducted in multiple phases that could require overnight lane closures. The project includes widening the roadway, installing storm drain, grading and base work, curb and gutter, raised medians, surface, signs and pavement markings.
FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segment I)
The contractor continues to work on punch list items. The project consists of constructing two bridges and a four-lane roadway with center left-turn lanes from McCann Road to SH 300/Gilmer Road. It also includes applying a hot mix asphalt surface, curb and gutter as well as sidewalk.
SH 149 at Sabine River
• Limits: From SH 322 to approximately one half-mile north of the Sabine River Bridge
• Contractor: Gibson and Associates
• Cost: $3.1 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018
Work is scheduled to resume in March on this project that consists of constructing new guardrail and sidewalk on the bridge and increasing its load carrying capacity.
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance will implement a mobile operation to perform edge work on roadways around the county. Level up will be conducted on FM 3441 from FM 59 to SH 31. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
SH 19 Widening Project
Work continues to set driveway pipes and extend cross structures on this job. Daily lane closures are possible with a pilot vehicle providing traffic control. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph for the duration of the project which consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)
Road construction for portions of the new westbound lanes and culvert widening work is continuing throughout the project. Crews will also be hauling materials for the new westbound roadway in Baxter and culvert widening locations between Baxter and Larue. Motorists should remain alert as construction equipment enters and exits the roadway throughout the workday. The speed limit is 55 mph on this project to expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)
The traffic switch to move westbound traffic to its new lanes was postponed and is tentatively rescheduled for December 20th. The easternmost access to FM 315 and Downtown Poynor remains closed while permanent construction of the roadway continues. Motorists must use the westernmost access for FM 315 and Poynor. Meanwhile, hot mix operations are being conducted on the westbound travel lanes. Temporary lane closures can be expected on the westernmost access for FM 315 and Poynor during paving operations. Permanent sign installation for the future westbound travel lanes is also ongoing.
This Phase II project will expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits which stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 55 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This, like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety and includes adding one lane in each direction.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase III) in Anderson County
The contractor is preparing to detour CR 300 traffic to CR 303 starting December 13. Motorists should be prepared for this change that could last about three days during work to tie-in CR 300 to the new WB lanes of US 175. Stormwater control measures are being maintained throughout the project limits as earthwork and subgrade operations continue from CR 301 to Cemetery Road. Expect lane closures on this project that’s expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance will conduct base repairs on FM 2276 from FM 1249 to the Gregg County line. Expect the roadway to be reduced to one lane carrying two-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
SH 43 Overlay Project (Notice of Project Completion)
This project has been completed.
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance will continue base and edge repair work on Spur 164 and base repairs on Loop 124 and the Loop 323 extension. Expect lane closures with flaggers conducting traffic control at all locations.
Smith County construction projects updates:
FM 850 Bridge Replacement Project
The contractor is continuing bridge substructure work. The road is closed at Mud Creek with traffic detoured. The project will replace the existing bridge with a wider one.
SH 64E Resurfacing Project
• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
• Cost: $3.6 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017
No work is planned for this project that consists of making repairs to the curb and gutter across from Brookshire’s on SH 64 just east of Loop 323 and placing a new surface from the loop to Chapel Hill.
SH 31E Widening Project
Cleanup activities are ongoing. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The speed limit during work hours is 60 mph.
SH 31E Overlay Project
Cleanup work continues on this project where a Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface has been applied. Expect lane closures.
US 271 Mill and Inlay Project
Nighttime paving operations have resumed. Expect lane closures and delays. The contractor will be working from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly as work progresses. The project consists of base repairs, planing, applying a hot mix surface and striping.
Spur 248 Widening Project
Embankment and drainage work is ongoing on the north side of the roadway. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The speed limit is 55 mph during construction to widen Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
I-20 Resurfacing Project
The contractor will continue placing bridge joints and installing Metal Beam Guard Fence (MBGF). The project is placing a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface in the westbound lanes and upgrading the MBGF along this stretch of I-20.
Turn Lanes Project
The contractor will be placing underdrain at US 69 and South Town Drive next week. Work will be performed off pavement with no lane closures required. The project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes, and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work will be conducted on US 69, Cumberland Road, Independence, South Donnybrook, Rice, South Town and wrap up at Grande and FM 2493.
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance will be overlaying on FM 90 and FM 47 between I-20 and SH 243. A second crew will conduct edge repairs on SH 198. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
I-20 Westbound Exit Ramp at FM 314 Relocation Project
Sign installation and ditch work continue on the Westbound Frontage Road. The contractor continues Phase III work installing concrete pavement on the frontage road east of the I-20 Exit Ramp. The WB Frontage Road is closed at CR 4930. Motorists can expect minimal delays but alternate routes are encouraged. The project consists of reconstructing the frontage road and building a new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314.
I-20 Safety Work
The contractor continues to remove and install Metal Beam Guard Fence and concrete mow strip along the westbound outside lane going west from SH 19 toward the Kaufman County line. Expect lane closures and delays.
SH 243 Widening Project
Structure and roadway widening work continues on the north side of the road. Motorists can expect delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic. This project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes with a flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain.
FM 314 Widening Project
Work continues to install hot mix asphalt concrete driveways and intersections on the section five miles south of I-20. Expect closures and delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic.
FM 1256 Widening Project
No work is scheduled for the week on this project to widen the roadway.
FM 1861 Project
No work is scheduled for this project.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
Cross structure and driveway work continue on the project. This phase of work will take several months to complete. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is rehabilitating the road and consists of widening the existing roadway and structure work.
FM 1653 Rehab Project
The contractor is conducting work on cross structures which will take several months to complete. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is rehabilitating the road and consists of widening the existing roadway and structure work.
County Road 1825 Bridge Replacement Project (New Project)
The contractor will be installing drill shafts on this project to replace the railroad overpass and approaches. There will be minimal impact to traffic. The roadway is closed at this location.
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance will conduct edge maintenance on SH 154, base repairs on FM 2966 and ditch work on FM 2422. Expect lane closures at each location with flaggers providing traffic control.
Wood County construction projects updates:
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
Cross structure work continues on FM 49. Minor delays are possible.
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
• Contractor: Firemen Excavation
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:
- Debris Removal: Monday from the inside lane through all three counties
- Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties
- Guardrail Maintenance: Monday and Tuesday through all three counties
- Lane Closures: Van Zandt County all week – westbound between Mile Markers 523 and 530.
- Sign Installation: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, Tuesday, westbound ramp closure at US 271
I-20 eastbound at FM 849 at Hideaway has been opened to traffic ahead of Wednesday’s anticipated opening.More >>
I-20 eastbound at FM 849 at Hideaway has been opened to traffic ahead of Wednesday’s anticipated opening.More >>
Lindale police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect behind package thefts in the area.More >>
Lindale police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect behind package thefts in the area.More >>
Marshall Police Department says a new kind of credit card skimmer has been found in the city, visually undetectable to consumers. They say they have found three in the city so far.More >>
Marshall Police Department says a new kind of credit card skimmer has been found in the city, visually undetectable to consumers. They say they have found three in the city so far.More >>
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.