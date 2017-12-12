East Texas roadwork for the week of Dec. 11

Released by The Department of Transportation:

TYLER, TX - Here's a look at work planned in the district during the week of December 11, 2017. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

I-20 will undergo a major closure starting at noon Sunday, December 10. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-20 at FM 849 at Hideaway in Smith County will be shut down through Wednesday morning, December 13, for the demolition of the FM 849 Overpass over I-20. The bridge sustained significant damage last month when it was struck by an oversized load carrying a tank vessel. TxDOT has awarded the $4.6 million bridge replacement project to Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview. The contractor plans to begin removing the existing steel and concrete structure Sunday and working to return the I-20 mainlanes to normal traffic flow Wednesday. Work to construct the new bridge will begin immediately thereafter.

In Smith County, the contractor for the Lindale Relief Route will be closing all lanes of I-20 (eastbound and westbound) to conduct work on the Toll 49 Northbound Bridge, and to place concrete for the deck of the Mainlane Bridge over I-20. The closure is slated for 9 p.m., Thurs., December 14th to 5 a.m., Fri., December 15th. Local law enforcement will be assisting with work zone traffic control redirecting motorists to the frontage roads. Message boards have been installed to provide advance notice of the closures.

On the US 175 Phase III project from Poynor to Frankston, traffic will be detoured for approximately three days starting December 13th to allow construction crews to work on tying the intersection of CR 300 into the newly constructed US 175 westbound lanes. The daytime detour will direct traffic intending to turn north on CR 300 to use CR 303 instead. This detour will not directly impact the travel lanes on US 175. Signage and flaggers will be used to direct traffic being detoured to CR 303. The detour is 1.2 miles long and may increase drivers’ trips by about three minutes. We appreciate your patience and support as we work swiftly to complete this work. The project is located in Anderson County but is grouped with the US 175 projects in the Henderson County section of this release.

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance continues work on FM 19 between Frankston and Neches. A second crew will be conducting sign upgrade operations on US 84 between Palestine and the Cherokee County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 New Lane Construction Project

Limits: From 1.6 miles southwest of Loop 256 in Palestine south to the Trinity River

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $42.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

The contractor is placing permanent striping and raised pavement markers on the roadway. Expect lane closures. The project is expanding a 5.3-mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left turn lane and a depressed median.

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: From 3.6 miles N of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) south to .4 mile N of FM 321 at Montalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt

Cost: $12.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

Widening work continues on the northbound lanes of SH 19 with hot mix asphalt operations underway. Motorists should use caution and watch for turning truck traffic entering and exiting the roadway in the northbound lanes. Expect multiple lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot vehicle providing traffic control. The project is widening the roadway with the addition of shoulders and passing lanes. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road 458 at Beaver Creek and County Road 2418 at Otter Creek

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road Ltd., of Longview

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

County Road 2418 is closed at Otter Creek for a bridge replacement project. The contractor is preparing to start working on the bridge rail.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville and Rusk maintenance crews continue mill and inlay operations on US 69 south of Alto. Expect lane closures with arrow boards and other traffic control in place to guide traffic. Crews will also conduct base repairs on FM 851 and edge work on FM 747. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 69 Widening through Wells

Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $17.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor is set to begin dirt work operations on the west side of the roadway. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.

FM 22 Safety Treatment Project

Limits: From 1.5 MI W of FM 768, E to SH 110

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction

Cost: $1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Drainage work continues on this project to treat fixed objects for safety. Expect lane closures.

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance will perform edge repairs on FM 2275 from FM 1845 to FM 3272. Expect the roadway to be reduced to one lane with a pilot car providing traffic control.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

Landscape Improvement Project (Notice of Project Completion)

Limits: Loop 281 at SH 300/Gilmer Rd and Loop 281 at Fourth St.

Contractor: Central North Construction, LLC

Cost: $224,600

Anticipated Completion Date: February 2018

Work on this project has been completed.

US 80 Widening in Gladewater

Limits: Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road.

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $3.54 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

Work continues on storm sewer on the south side of the roadway with eastbound traffic reduced to one lane. Motorists can expect delays. Work includes earthwork, base and surface work, storm sewer, concrete curb and gutter, safety improvements, and upgrading signage and pavement markings. The project consists of widening US 80 to four through lanes with a left turn lane from Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road.

Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road

Limits: From US 80 to Shofner Drive

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.54 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2018

Storm sewer work is ongoing as is the processing of flex base and cement treating base material. Traffic is reduced to one travel lane in all directions. Alternate routes are recommended on this project where work is being conducted in multiple phases that could require overnight lane closures. The project includes widening the roadway, installing storm drain, grading and base work, curb and gutter, raised medians, surface, signs and pavement markings.

FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segment I)

Limits: From McCann Road west to SH 300 (Gilmer Road)

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

The contractor continues to work on punch list items. The project consists of constructing two bridges and a four-lane roadway with center left-turn lanes from McCann Road to SH 300/Gilmer Road. It also includes applying a hot mix asphalt surface, curb and gutter as well as sidewalk.

SH 149 at Sabine River

• Limits: From SH 322 to approximately one half-mile north of the Sabine River Bridge

• Contractor: Gibson and Associates

• Cost: $3.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

Work is scheduled to resume in March on this project that consists of constructing new guardrail and sidewalk on the bridge and increasing its load carrying capacity.

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance will implement a mobile operation to perform edge work on roadways around the county. Level up will be conducted on FM 3441 from FM 59 to SH 31. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: FM 1615 South to 0.3 miles south of Coon Creek

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $ 4.95 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

Work continues to set driveway pipes and extend cross structures on this job. Daily lane closures are possible with a pilot vehicle providing traffic control. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph for the duration of the project which consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)

Limits: From 0.1 mile SE of FM 804 near Baxter SE to 1.1 miles E of Loop 60E at Larue

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction

Cost: $39.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2018

Road construction for portions of the new westbound lanes and culvert widening work is continuing throughout the project. Crews will also be hauling materials for the new westbound roadway in Baxter and culvert widening locations between Baxter and Larue. Motorists should remain alert as construction equipment enters and exits the roadway throughout the workday. The speed limit is 55 mph on this project to expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)

Limits: From 1.1 miles E of Loop 60B at Larue to 0.85 mile E of FM 315 at Poynor

Contractor: Sundt Construction, Inc., of San Antonio

Cost: $37.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

The traffic switch to move westbound traffic to its new lanes was postponed and is tentatively rescheduled for December 20th. The easternmost access to FM 315 and Downtown Poynor remains closed while permanent construction of the roadway continues. Motorists must use the westernmost access for FM 315 and Poynor. Meanwhile, hot mix operations are being conducted on the westbound travel lanes. Temporary lane closures can be expected on the westernmost access for FM 315 and Poynor during paving operations. Permanent sign installation for the future westbound travel lanes is also ongoing.

This Phase II project will expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits which stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 55 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This, like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety and includes adding one lane in each direction.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase III) in Anderson County

Limits: From 0.85 mile E of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $27.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

The contractor is preparing to detour CR 300 traffic to CR 303 starting December 13. Motorists should be prepared for this change that could last about three days during work to tie-in CR 300 to the new WB lanes of US 175. Stormwater control measures are being maintained throughout the project limits as earthwork and subgrade operations continue from CR 301 to Cemetery Road. Expect lane closures on this project that’s expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance will conduct base repairs on FM 2276 from FM 1249 to the Gregg County line. Expect the roadway to be reduced to one lane carrying two-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

SH 43 Overlay Project (Notice of Project Completion)

Limits: From US 79 (at the Star) to 9.9 miles toward Tatum at CR 2136

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

This project has been completed.

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance will continue base and edge repair work on Spur 164 and base repairs on Loop 124 and the Loop 323 extension. Expect lane closures with flaggers conducting traffic control at all locations.

Smith County construction projects updates:

FM 850 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: FM 580 at Mud Creek just east of FM 21

Contractor: Stateline Construction

Cost: $1.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor is continuing bridge substructure work. The road is closed at Mud Creek with traffic detoured. The project will replace the existing bridge with a wider one.

SH 64E Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 to 1.7 miles southeast of Spur 248

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $3.6 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

No work is planned for this project that consists of making repairs to the curb and gutter across from Brookshire’s on SH 64 just east of Loop 323 and placing a new surface from the loop to Chapel Hill.

SH 31E Widening Project

Limits: From FM 757 to FM 2012

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $7.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Cleanup activities are ongoing. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The speed limit during work hours is 60 mph.

SH 31E Overlay Project

Limits: From Loop 323 to FM 850

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Cleanup work continues on this project where a Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface has been applied. Expect lane closures.

US 271 Mill and Inlay Project

Limits: From 0.4 miles south of Spur 147 at Oakwood St., south to SH 64/Fifth St. in Tyler

Contractor: Clark Construction of Texas, Inc. from San Antonio

Cost: $2.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Nighttime paving operations have resumed. Expect lane closures and delays. The contractor will be working from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly as work progresses. The project consists of base repairs, planing, applying a hot mix surface and striping.

Spur 248 Widening Project

Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Embankment and drainage work is ongoing on the north side of the roadway. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The speed limit is 55 mph during construction to widen Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From US 69 to FM 14 WB only

Contractor: Clark Construction

Cost: $2.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

The contractor will continue placing bridge joints and installing Metal Beam Guard Fence (MBGF). The project is placing a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface in the westbound lanes and upgrading the MBGF along this stretch of I-20.

Turn Lanes Project

Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $2.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor will be placing underdrain at US 69 and South Town Drive next week. Work will be performed off pavement with no lane closures required. The project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes, and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work will be conducted on US 69, Cumberland Road, Independence, South Donnybrook, Rice, South Town and wrap up at Grande and FM 2493.

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance will be overlaying on FM 90 and FM 47 between I-20 and SH 243. A second crew will conduct edge repairs on SH 198. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 Westbound Exit Ramp at FM 314 Relocation Project

Limits: From FM 314 WB Exit Ramp and Frontage Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Sign installation and ditch work continue on the Westbound Frontage Road. The contractor continues Phase III work installing concrete pavement on the frontage road east of the I-20 Exit Ramp. The WB Frontage Road is closed at CR 4930. Motorists can expect minimal delays but alternate routes are encouraged. The project consists of reconstructing the frontage road and building a new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314.

I-20 Safety Work

Limits: From Kaufman County Line going east to SH 19, etc.

Contractor: FNH Construction, LLC

Cost: $2.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

The contractor continues to remove and install Metal Beam Guard Fence and concrete mow strip along the westbound outside lane going west from SH 19 toward the Kaufman County line. Expect lane closures and delays.

SH 243 Widening Project

Limits: From SH 198 east to SH 64 in Canton

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $6.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2018

Structure and roadway widening work continues on the north side of the road. Motorists can expect delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic. This project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes with a flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain.

FM 314 Widening Project

Limits: From I-20 to the Van Zandt/Henderson County line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

Cost: $11.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work continues to install hot mix asphalt concrete driveways and intersections on the section five miles south of I-20. Expect closures and delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic.

FM 1256 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $5.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

No work is scheduled for the week on this project to widen the roadway.

FM 1861 Project

Limits: From SH 19 to FM 2339

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, of Buffalo, TX

Cost: $2.44 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

No work is scheduled for this project.

FM 1652 Rehab Project

Limits: FM 17 south of Grand Saline, southward to FM 1255 northwest of Oakland

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.48 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

Cross structure and driveway work continue on the project. This phase of work will take several months to complete. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is rehabilitating the road and consists of widening the existing roadway and structure work.

FM 1653 Rehab Project

Limits: SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc., of Nacogdoches

Cost: $3.97 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

The contractor is conducting work on cross structures which will take several months to complete. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is rehabilitating the road and consists of widening the existing roadway and structure work.

County Road 1825 Bridge Replacement Project (New Project)

Limits: CR 1825 at UPRR .01 miles S of US 80 to SW of Grand Saline

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $1.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

The contractor will be installing drill shafts on this project to replace the railroad overpass and approaches. There will be minimal impact to traffic. The roadway is closed at this location.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance will conduct edge maintenance on SH 154, base repairs on FM 2966 and ditch work on FM 2422. Expect lane closures at each location with flaggers providing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project

Limits: Various Roads - Current work on FM 2869 from FM 2088 south 8.12 miles to FM 49

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC.

Cost: $1.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2017 for FM 2869; February 2018 for all work

Cross structure work continues on FM 49. Minor delays are possible.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: Firemen Excavation

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:

- Debris Removal: Monday from the inside lane through all three counties

- Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties

- Guardrail Maintenance: Monday and Tuesday through all three counties

- Lane Closures: Van Zandt County all week – westbound between Mile Markers 523 and 530.

- Sign Installation: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, Tuesday, westbound ramp closure at US 271