Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s

I-20 eastbound at FM 849 at Hideaway has been opened to traffic ahead of Wednesday’s anticipated opening.More >>
I-20 eastbound at FM 849 at Hideaway has been opened to traffic ahead of Wednesday’s anticipated opening.More >>
Lindale police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect behind package thefts in the area.More >>
Lindale police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect behind package thefts in the area.More >>
Marshall Police Department says a new kind of credit card skimmer has been found in the city, visually undetectable to consumers. They say they have found three in the city so far.More >>
Marshall Police Department says a new kind of credit card skimmer has been found in the city, visually undetectable to consumers. They say they have found three in the city so far.More >>