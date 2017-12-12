Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! A cool start with winds picking up behind the cold front. North winds will gust to 15-20 mph through the afternoon with fair skies and temperatures right near normal in the upper 50s. Temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight with a light freeze expected across much of East Texas. More sunshine tomorrow and a bit warmer with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s. Another cold front arrives Thursday. A few clouds, but no real chance for rain. Expect mostly sunny skies both Thursday and Friday with high temperatures back in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Warmer and breezy to start the weekend, but another cold front is on the way for Sunday with a better chance for a few showers.

