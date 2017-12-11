The holidays keep us busier than usual, and sometimes we just need a nice meal that's easy to make, too. That's when this stovetop dinner comes in handy! It's so easy to make, and only takes about half an hour, but the results are delicious!



Holiday pork tenderloin and vegetables by Mama Steph

One uncooked pork tenderloin, about 1 1/2 pounds

1 large onion, quartered

6-7 garlic cloves, peeled and halved

8 ounces peeled baby carrots

1 pound tiny potatoes, any color

1 can French onion Soup

Seasoning blend, like Tony Chacheres

water



Method: