Holiday pork tenderloin and vegetables by Mama Steph - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Holiday pork tenderloin and vegetables by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(KLTV/KTRE) -

The holidays keep us busier than usual, and sometimes we just need a nice meal that's easy to make, too.  That's when this stovetop dinner comes in handy! It's so easy to make, and only takes about half an hour, but the results are delicious!

Holiday pork tenderloin and vegetables by Mama Steph

One uncooked pork tenderloin, about 1 1/2 pounds
1 large onion, quartered
6-7 garlic cloves, peeled and  halved
8 ounces peeled baby carrots
1 pound tiny potatoes, any color
1 can French onion Soup
Seasoning blend, like Tony Chacheres
water

Method:

Powered by Frankly