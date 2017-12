SMU Football has decided to hire Sonny Dykes as its new head football coach.

Interim head coach and Gilmer native Jeff Traylor has informed Sports Director Justin Woodard that he will now be leaving the Mustangs and follow Chad Morris to Arkansas.

Morris, an Edgewood native, left SMU last week to take over the Razorbacks program.

Traylor is a 3-time state championship coach with the Buckeyes.

He's a former Longhorns assistant and Big 12 recruiter of the year.



