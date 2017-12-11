ALDI Voluntarily Recalls Choceur Dark Chocolate Bar

U.S. FDA

Aldi has voluntarily recalled Choceur Dark Chocolate Bars due to an undeclared nut allergen products not listed on the packaging.

In cooperation with Hofer KG ZNL Schokoladefab, ALDI has voluntarily recalled Choceur Dark Chocolate Bars as a precautionary measure due to the potential presence of almond pieces not listed on packaging. The recall was initiated after an ALDI employee identified almond pieces in the product. This product may cause an allergic reaction in customers who have a nut allergy.

ALDI has removed the affected product from its stores. The affected product is a 5.29 oz. chocolate bar with brown and red wrapping. The best-by date is July 24, 2018, with the following UPC code: 4149817964.

The product was available for purchase in the following states: Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kentucky, West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Texas.

The product was also available for purchase to ALDI customers in the Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles areas through the company's partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

To date, no illnesses related to this product have been reported. No other ALDI products are affected by this recall.

ALDI takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously. If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Customers who have questions about this recall may contact ALDI customer service via aldi.us/customer-service or 1-800-325-7894, Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CST.

ALDI sincerely regrets any inconvenience and concern this voluntary recall may cause.