ALDI Voluntarily Recalls Choceur Dark Chocolate Bar

Marshall Police Department says a new kind of credit card skimmer has been found in the city, visually undetectable to consumers. They say they have found three in the city so far.More >>
Officials in Van Zandt County say the missing teens have been found safe.More >>
Two men are currently in jail after police say they robbed another man they met on a social media site with a knife.More >>
The City of Tyler held their 12th annual Holiday in the Garden event on Saturday, which included a visit from a very special guest. KLTV’s Santa Scirto stopped by to talk to children about their Christmas wish list.More >>
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department has responded to dozens of home burglaries and theft reports the last month that they believe are related.More >>
