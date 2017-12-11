Driver dies in one-vehicle fatal crash in Upshur County

A driver was killed Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Upshur County.

According to DPS, Keegan James Norstrom, 31, of Gilmer, was killed on FM-2685, around 9:15 a.m, approximately 3 miles north of the city of Gladewater.

A preliminary crash investigation revealed that Norstrom was traveling south on FM 2685 towards Gladewater when the vehicle left the roadway to the left, entered a side skid, and struck a tree causing it to roll onto the driver's side and strike another tree.

Norstrom was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Rhonda Welch. His body was taken to Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.

