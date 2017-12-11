Former Lobo, A&M defensive lineman arrested after threatening to kill people

A former Longview Lobo football player and current Texas A&M defensive lineman has been arrested along with another man in connection to charges they pointed a gun at several people and threatened to kill them early Sunday.

Zaycoven Henderson, 23, is charged with aggravated assault.

Our Raycom sister station, KXXV reports College Station Police responded to 1711 Harvey Mitchell Parkway at the Campus Village Apartments, at 2:27 a.m., where it was reported two men pointed a gun at several people and threatened to kill them.

When officers arrived, they located the suspects’ vehicle leaving the apartments. Police reported stopping the vehicle and arresting Henderson and Terry Florez Jr., 24.

Officers reported learning that Henderson pointed a rifle at one of the victims and also threatened the other two victims by stating he would kill them.

Police said the rifle had been discarded by Henderson in a nearby wooded area in an attempt to hide it.

Officers were able to locate the rifle, which matched the exact description given by the victims, according to the report.

Henderson is also being charged with tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.

Florez Jr. is being charged with possession of marijuana.

Henderson played for Longview and graduated in 2014. He made all-district his senior year after making 36 tackles, according to the Texas A&M athletics website.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.