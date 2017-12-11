Kilgore woman sentenced after pleading guilty to murdering mother

A Kilgore woman has pleaded guilty to killing her mother and has accepted a 35-year prison sentence.

Kayla Ann Wheeler, 29, entered the plea in Judge David Brabham’s courtroom Monday. She had been scheduled for jury selection.

Wheeler was arrested in November 2016 after police responded to a body call in Hidden Hills Apartments in Longview. Police say the body of Elizabeth Jane Wheeler, 52, had been in the apartment for several days and officers were notified by the apartment complex management team.

According to a probable cause for arrest, Wheeler initially arrived at the location asking about her mother. She voluntarily agreed to be interviewed.

During the course of that interview, Wheeler "admitted to stabbing her mother in the neck with a knife following a physical altercation with her mother," the document reads.

She told detectives, "It was me. I killed her."

