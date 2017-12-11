Three men suspected in East Texas card skimming ring indicted - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Three men suspected in East Texas card skimming ring indicted

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
Eligio Diegez-Arias (Source: Smith County judicial records)
Nolberto Rivera (Source: Smith County judicial record_
Emilio Francisco Guitierrez-Alvarez (Source: Smith County judicial records)
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Three men suspected of a card skimming case in East Texas, have been indicted.

Nolberto Rivera, 29; Eligio Diegez-Arias, 29, and Emilio Francisco Guitierrez-Alvarez, 42 were indicted on Nov., 30th in the 7th Judicial District Court in Smith County.

Rivera, Diegez-Arias, and Guitierrez-Alvarez were indicted for engaging in an organized criminal activity. According to previous records, they are among five people who were arrested in May, in connection with a large skimming ring case.

A case, in which Tyler police said thousands of East Texans were swindled out of millions of dollars.

