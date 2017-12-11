Three men suspected in East Texas card skimming ring indicted

Three men suspected of a card skimming case in East Texas, have been indicted.

Nolberto Rivera, 29; Eligio Diegez-Arias, 29, and Emilio Francisco Guitierrez-Alvarez, 42 were indicted on Nov., 30th in the 7th Judicial District Court in Smith County.

Rivera, Diegez-Arias, and Guitierrez-Alvarez were indicted for engaging in an organized criminal activity. According to previous records, they are among five people who were arrested in May, in connection with a large skimming ring case.

A case, in which Tyler police said thousands of East Texans were swindled out of millions of dollars.

