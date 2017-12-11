Two men arrested after robbing at knifepoint victim they met on social media site

Two men are currently in jail after police say they robbed another man, whom they met on a social media site, with a knife.

Alexander Breaux, 21, of Tyler, and Stephen Maynard, 26, of Jacksonville, are both charged with aggravated robbery.

According to Tyler police, one of the suspects told the victim, whom he met on a social media website, to meet him at an apartment in the 5000 block of Paluxy Drive. When the victim arrived, both Breaux and Maynard turned on the victim, pulling out a knife, and threatening him.

The victim was robbed of his wallet and cell phone. Both men then fled the location.

The victim called the police. While police were there investigating, they talked to the man who lives in the apartment on Paluxy who says he was asleep and had no idea what his friends were doing.

While police were investigating the incident, Breaux and Maynard returned to the apartment because they left something behind. Police were able to make an arrest of both men at that time. It was also determined by police that the two robbed the victim of his wallet in order to buy drugs.

Both Breaux and Maynard are in the Smith County Jail on $50,000 bond each.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.