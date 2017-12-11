Lindale man arrested after shooting at occupied vehicle, detained by land owner

A driver was killed Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Upshur County.More >>
A former Longview Lobo football player and current Texas A&M defensive lineman has been arrested along with another man in connection to charges they pointed a gun at several people and threatened to kill them early Sunday.More >>
A Kilgore woman has pleaded guilty to killing her mother and has accepted a 35-year prison sentence.More >>
Three men suspected of a card skimming case in East Texas, have been indicted.More >>
