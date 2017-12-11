Lindale man arrested after shooting at occupied vehicle, detained by land owner

A Lindale man has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Sgt. Darrell Coslin, with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Benjamin Adkins, was arrested on Dec. 8 in the 18700 block of CR 445. Around 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a call of a shooting in the Lindale area.

Upon arrival, three victims told deputies they had just pulled up to the gate of the residence and were going to visit a friend when the suspect pulled up in a silver car and started shooting at them. Deputies discovered at least three bullet holes on the vehicle the victims were in.

The victims were able to escape the shooter. The three got back into their vehicle and drove up to the residence they were visiting and called 911.

According to Coslin, the landowner discovered Adkins hiding behind a barn and was able to detain him until deputies arrived on scene.

Adkins was arrested and taken to the Smith County Jail. He's being held on a $225,000 bond.

A motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

