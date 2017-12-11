Traffic Alert: CR 411 is open as alternate route off I-20 in Smith County

Attention drivers: If you are looking for an alternate route off of I-20 this morning, County Road 411 is open.

The Smith County Road and Bridge Department has been receiving calls about rumors that it is closed, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office. CR 411, which runs parallel to Toll 49, is open for detours from construction on I-20.

Commuters should expect major traffic delays this week after the closure of I-20 Sunday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) closed I-20 to traffic at FM 849 at Hideaway, noon Sunday through Wednesday morning, for the demolition of the bridge that sustained major structural damage last month. I-20 eastbound and westbound at this location will be closed with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction on the ramps. TxDOT officials said motorists should use alternate routes to avoid the extreme delays expected during this work.

