Names, photos released of missing Van Zandt County teens

Officials in Van Zandt County are searching for three missing teens.

The Edgewood Police Department and surrounding local agencies are looking for what they are calling 3 runaways between the ages of 13 and 16 years old.

Cheyenne Andrews, Bryan Nyman, and Steven Shumate reportedly went missing from their residence in the 2400 block of Van Zandt County Road 3504 near Wills Point. All three kids were living in the same foster home for about 4 years. They are not related. According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, none have a prior history of running away.

Officials say they are reaching out to the biological families but so far this is not being treated as an abduction.

The Sheriff's Office says to their knowledge, two of the children have an intellectual disability.

The City of Edgewood confirms currently, a ground and air search are being conducted with the Sheriff's Department, local agencies, and the Van Zandt County Game Warden.

The city says if you are interested in volunteering you can call the Sheriff's department at 903-567-4133 and add your name to a list. Coordination of volunteers will begin this afternoon after 1:00 p.m. All civilian volunteers should to report to the Edgewood fire station

The City of Edgewood posted to their Facebook page that there are 2 males, wearing white t-shirts, and one female who is wearing a pink backpack who are currently missing.

If you know of their whereabouts you are asked to contact officials immediately.

