Copy-Explosion reported in New York

(RNN) - The New York Police Department is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin on Monday morning. No injuries have been reported yet.

The explosion was reported at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan, near the Port Authority bus terminal, according to the NYPD. The incident is about a block away from the New York Times building and near Times Square.

Authorities are evacuating the A, C and E subway line, and there is a heavy police presence.

There are media reports that a man with a possible second device has been found in a subway tunnel.

