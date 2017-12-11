Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

A cool start with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s this morning. Fair skies and light winds to start the day.

Mostly sunny this afternoon and much warmer than average with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 70s. A cold front arrives overnight tonight but no rain and not much cloud cover with this front.

It will cool us down, though. Breezy at times tomorrow with high temperatures back in the mid 50s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the middle of the week with afternoon temperatures warming back into the lower to mid 60s. Another cold front arrives late Thursday.

Still no rain chances, but another slight cool down to keep our temperatures near normal, or average, for this time of year.

The weekend ahead looks mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and another cold front late Sunday with a slight chance for rain.

