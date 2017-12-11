Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Marshall Police Department says a new kind of gas pump skimmer has been found in the city, visually undetectable to consumers. They say they have found three in the city so far. They shared tips for keeping your money safe, as well.More >>
A driver was killed Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Upshur County.More >>
A former Longview Lobo football player and current Texas A&M defensive lineman has been arrested along with another man in connection to charges they pointed a gun at several people and threatened to kill them early Sunday.More >>
A Kilgore woman has pleaded guilty to killing her mother and has accepted a 35-year prison sentence.More >>
