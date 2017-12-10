The search continues for missing pregnant woman

Do you remember Sharyia Grant? She's the East Texas woman who disappeared more than a year ago when she was 8 months pregnant. Tonight at 10, Bob Hallmark has a new report on the progress her family says is being made.

Khyati Patel has the story of a new Lufkin business filling in the employment gap for East Texans laid off.

Meteorologist Jessica Faith says temperatures will stay right around average with no rain for the upcoming work week, so watch any outside burning. She'll have the full forecast for the weather where you live at 10.

