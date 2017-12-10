Commuters expect major traffic delays at I-20 and FM 849

Commuters should expect major traffic delays this week after the closure of a major interstate Sunday afternoon.
“As you can see we now have all of I-20 shut down at this location at FM 849 at Hideaway and traffic has been moved to the ramps,” Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Kathi White said.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) closed I-20 to traffic at FM 849 at Hideaway, noon Sunday through Wednesday morning, for the demolition of the bridge that sustained major structural damage last month. I-20 eastbound and westbound at this location will be closed with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction on the ramps. TxDOT officials said motorists should use alternate routes to avoid the extreme delays expected during this work.
The traffic will remain on the ramps until the FM 849 bridge is completely taken down. Detours are already in effect.
“It’s affecting my commute to work cause I use to take I-20 so it took me like 10 minutes but now since they’re closing the bridge and I-20 down [it] now it takes me like 20 minutes cause I have to take 849,” commuter Jeffery Harris said.
The removal of the bridge was accelerated after the bridge was struck nearly a month ago.
“This is an accelerated emergency contract and we’re hoping to be able to replace this bridge and have it all finished by at the least the end of April,” White said.
The contractor for the $4.6 million project is Longview Road and Bridge, Ltd., of Longview.
With the holidays approaching, TxDOT officials suggest that commuters avoid I-20 if at all possible.
“With this being the holiday season, people coming and going a lot yeah we expect traffic to get a little crazy you know this is I-20 and it is high volume all the time but at this point we can’t avoid where we are,” she said.
For more information, contact Kathi White at Kathi.White@txdot.gov or 903.510.9267
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.
