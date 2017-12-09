Santa Scirto stops by Tyler's Holiday in the Garden

The City of Tyler held their 12th annual Holiday in the Garden event on Saturday, which included a visit from a very special guest.

KLTV’s Santa Scirto stopped by to talk to children about their Christmas wish list.

The event which took place at the Tyler Rose Garden, also included a train ride, story time with Mrs. Claus, and arts and crafts.

Before taking pictures, Santa Scirto made a grand entrance by flying over the garden.

“One of the neat things about being at the garden is all the extra Christmas lights that are out in the garden at night,” stated Debbie Isham, the special events manager for the City of Tyler. “So folks can just walk on out to the garden after we finish all the activities during the day."

The light display at the Tyler rose garden will be open for special entry hours through-out December:

Dec. 13-16 from 5-8 p.m.

Dec. 20-23 from 5-8 p.m.

Dec. 27-30 5-8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.