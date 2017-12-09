ETX city makes holiday donation in honor of late police chief

Christmas came early at Mabank Nursing Home on Saturday, as Santa and his helpers delivered gifts, and spread holiday cheer.

"Whenever anybody brings gifts or anything it means a lot because some of them don't have that much family,” says Gaylene Flowers, the Activity Director at Mabank Nursing Home.

Donated blankets and socks were distributed by Gun Barrel City employees, in full holiday attire but, it was the city's former police chief who inspired the delivery.

"I put a post on Facebook and said let's give blankets to the nursing home from Mabelle,” says Mickie Raney, the Treasurer for Gun Barrel City. “It kind of spread from there."

Last November, Mabelle Lane Ross, passed away after suffering from a rare bone disease. She was the first female police chief in Henderson County.

“Her job meant everything to her she was happy to serve people,” says Brandy Lane Ross, a family member of Mabelle. “She was a people person."

Over 180 blankets and 200 pairs of socks were donated in Mabelle’s memory. Nursing home residents also received hand written cards from students at Mabank Elementary.

While the visit from the North Pole put a smile on resident's faces, family members say Mabelle is probably smiling too.

"She would be so happy,” says Ross. “This would bring so much joy to her heart because she loved doing and helping others."

Blankets, socks, and supplies were donated to Kemp Nursing Home and the Cedar Creek Humane Society in Mabelle’s memory as well.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.