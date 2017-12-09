Longview takes down Lufkin in epic Class 6A Div. II state quarterfinal game

After numerous stories and previews, it's finally game day for Longview and Lufkin. The rivals met this afternoon at SFA's Homer Bryce Stadium in the Class

6A Division II state quarterfinals.



Overall it is the 81st meeting between the Lobos and Panthers and 10th time they have squared off in the playoffs. Longview has won four of five against Lufkin, including two postseason wins in 2014 and 2015 while also taking this years season opener.



The programs last met at SFA back in 2004 and there were 27,000 thousand fans that day.13 years later, another huge turnout and boy they got a treat.



Thanks to two Haynes King touchdown passes, Longview jumped out to a 13-0 lead. Lufkin then responded with 10 unanswered points and it was 13-10 at the break.

In the second half, a shootout broke out. Longview though scored with less than a minute left to take a 33-32 lead. The Lobos then had a game sealing interception to hang on and win by one.

Longview is headed to the state semifinals for the first time since 2010.

