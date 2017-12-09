Tyler Traffic Advisory: Lanes closed on Troup Highway - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler Traffic Advisory: Lanes closed on Troup Highway

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

From the Tyler Police Department:

All lanes of traffic are currently shut down in the 1800 block of Troup Highway due to a box truck striking a guide wire.

A power pole was broken as a result bring the power lines down across the roadway. 

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes if traveling in this area.  Motorists are currently being detoured around this location.  

