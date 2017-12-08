Competency hearings' effect on murder trials

The re-arrest of an East Texas murder suspect after a psychiatric evaluation and the continued incarceration of another murder suspect who has not gone to trial in four years raises questions about an often-used legal term: Competency.

The two cases are not connected. The question of competency means defendants could spend years in the judicial system and possibly never come to trial.



Kyron Templeton's case has come up dozens of times in Gregg County court, but he has not gone to trial in four years. He's accused of killing two people in the 2013 Good Shepherd Hospital stabbing case. But his competency is the question.



"If they were competent at the time the crime occurred, then you examine them as far as are they competent now to go to trial or plead guilty," says East Texas criminal law attorney Darryl Bennett.



Gary Joe Murphy was arrested for the 2015 murder of a man at a Longview motel, released on a technicality, and re-arrested. He, too, had a competency issue.



"Were they competent at the time the occurrence happened? If they were incompetent at that time, then they will probably be held for a long time in an institution. They will not be tried in all likelihood," Bennett says.



Witnesses in the 2013 incident say Templeton displayed bizarre behavior during his attacks.



"He had a death grip on the knife and he was just muttering; his eyes were kind of wild looking," said one witness at the time.



"He continued to say 'killing my momma, killing my momma'," said another witness.



Murphy was deemed competent after psychological evaluation and medication, and again stands charged with murder.



"I can't legally plead anybody guilty or take them to trial, if they may be incompetent. A woman in Houston I believe 20 years ago, killed her three kids in a bathtub, she was found incompetent at the time it occurred; she's still in an institution. She'll probably never get out. I've had others that were incompetent at the time, and they never go to trial," says Bennett.



Kyron Templeton remains in the Gregg County Jail on $2.5 million bond.



Gary Joe Murphy also remains in the Gregg County Jail.



