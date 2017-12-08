Silver Alert discontinued for Bullard man - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

BREAKING

Silver Alert discontinued for Bullard man

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
BULLARD, TX (KLTV) -

A Silver Alert has been discontinued for an East Texas man out of Cherokee County after he was located safe.

About 1:45 p.m., an alert was issued for Terry Darnell Young, 64, of Bullard. His family reported him missing.

Young has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment/ dementia.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Young left his residence on Dec. 7. He was believed to be traveling to North Carolina. The sheriff's office says it is believed that Young is traveling Interstate 20 in between Abilene and Georgia.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly