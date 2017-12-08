Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy and cold. Afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s

Happy Friday, East Texas! A very cold start to the morning with temperatures at or below freezing across much of East Texas. Cloud cover is slowly clearing and more sunshine is expected later today. Partly cloudy and cold this afternoon with high temperatures only reaching the mid 40s. Overnight tonight, expect mostly clear skies and another night of freezing temperatures. More sunshine this weekend with a very slight warming trend. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s Saturday afternoon and near 60 degrees on Sunday. Next week will start out mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s Monday. However, another cold front will push through the region early Tuesday morning. Breezy at times Tuesday afternoon with temperatures back in the 50s. A second cold front next week will move in Thursday.

