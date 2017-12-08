Homeless veteran's family receives residence from Operation Homefront

A marine and his family found themselves homeless in California after he suffered several injuries and PTSD.

Organizers gathered at a Hallsville home, awaiting their special guests: a homeless veteran and his family being assisted by Operation Homefront.



"Operation Homefront's mission is to build strong, secure military families, through our homes on the Homefront program," group representative Candice Jules said, "I feel like I'm helping those who help us."

The remodeled foreclosed home was turned over tot he group by Chase Bank, a supporter of veterans assistance.



Matthew Palermo, who served 11 years in the Marine Corps, and his family were excited to see his new home for the first time.



"It's just an overwhelming feeling that we're trying to process," he said.



Matthew admits he never thought he and his wife and three children would end up homeless in California.



"A lot of unfortunate things happened. We felt alone for a long time, even in the military. It's so hard, and it can be difficult to not let it take you down."

For the Palermos, it's a new beginning.

"It's nice to know that somebody was out there to support us. On top of the world right now!"



