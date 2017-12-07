Fraud and air travel in East Texas

Criminal acts in an Athens hangar may send an East Texas pilot to prison for decades. Full details of the story at 10.
A business with a 120 year history in East Texas is, once again, back open for business. Jamey Boyum has a new report on how the Ginocchio hotel in Marshall is looking to recapture its glory days.
If you were wondering when it was going to start feeling like winter, you don't have wonder any longer. It's cold tonight. The big question now is whether it will continue to be cold. Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have the answer for you tonight at 10 in a new forecast.
A woman in Henderson County was apprehended Thursday after fleeing during a traffic stop while wearing a pair of handcuffs.More >>
A 5-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a fatal head-on collision that occurred on U.S. Highway 96 in Sabine County has died.More >>
A few flurries fell in East Texas Thursday, but other southern states are receiving a generous amount of snow today.More >>
Longview Fire is currently on the scene of a structure fire. The fire was reported at Swinging Bridge Road and Bonner-Norris Road. KLTV has reached out to the Longview Fire Department for more information but details are limited at this time. KLTV has a crew headed to the scene now. Please stay with KLTV for the latest updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
