Two Tylerites win big on Wheel of Fortune

When it comes to problem solving, Tylerites may hold an advantage.



Kailey McCaw and Anthony Williams, both of Tyler, each recently appeared as contestants on Wheel of Fortune, and both won the game.



McCaw, a banker and University of Texas at Tyler student, brought home $61,898 after solving the final puzzle on November 23.

Williams, a John Tyler High School and Tyler Junior College graduate, brought home $55,400 on December 6. thanks to his problem-solving skills.

Williams, a writer who now lives in Los Angeles, made a quick trip home to Texas for a viewing party with his family. He recorded their reaction as they learned of his prize.

“I genuinely felt the spirit of my late great-grandmother with me all day, giggling at the weird miracle of it all,” Williams wrote about the experience.



Becoming a contestant on the show can be a lengthy process. But if you think you have what it takes, applying online is the way to go, according to the show.

http://www.wheeloffortune.com/jointheshow.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.