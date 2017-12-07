Tyler man wins $20,000 in fitness challenge

Six months ago, Tyler resident Rodney Chism set a goal. He decided he wanted to live a healthier lifestyle.

"I stepped out of the shower and my bathroom mirror is right there in front of me, and I just didn't like the way I looked, so I decided to make a change," he said.

Weighing 361 pounds at the time, Rodney started taking kickboxing classes. He said the rest is history.

"I had my mind set on what I wanted to do. It's really been fun; it's like there were times where I felt burnt out, but I still pushed through it," he said.



The journey wasn't easy, but once he got started, Rodney registered for a 45-day fitness challenge with local studio, iLoveKickboxing. Months after starting his fitness journey, Rodney won his biggest fitness challenge yet; beating 5,200 contestants from around the country.

And he won big. Rodney was awarded a $20,000 check for his fitness challenge efforts. He said he couldn't believe it when he found out.

"My legs got light and it was a very exciting moment; I never won anything a day in my life, so it was very exciting," he said.



Rodney had a big payday and lost 54 pounds during the challenge but he said the experience taught him so much more. He said he learned to push himself through the tough times and to not compare his results to others.

"You have to focus for what's going to work for you. You know you can't compete with everyone else that's in the classroom because everyone is on different levels," he said.

To date Rodney has lost over a hundred pounds and he said he is an example that if you put your mind to something you can achieve it.

