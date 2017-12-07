WATCH: Longview Christmas parade

Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m.

The Longview Christmas parade kicks off tonight at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Longview.

We'll be live streaming the event on East Texas Now. Mobile users click here to watch.

You can also watch on a Roku device when you download the free KLTV or KTRE news app.

This year's event is organized by the Longview Ambucs and the theme is "A Rocking Christmas." The parade will begin on Whaley Street and loop around to Methvin Street where it will end at the intersection of Methvin and Third Streets.

To see a list of more parades taking place across East Texas tonight, click here.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.