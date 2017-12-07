Longview PD investigating after burglary at attorney general's office

Longview police are investigating a morning burglary at the Attorney General’s office.

According to Sgt. Shane McCarter with the Longview police department, authorities responded to 1600 block of N. Eastman Road in reports of a burglary at the attorney general's office, when they arrived they secured the scene and conducted a search.

It was later determined that the office had been burglarized.

Officials say computers and personal items were taken during this burglary.

At this time, there have been no arrests in regards to this incident.

KLTV has reached out the Attorney General's office for comment, and calls have not been returned at this time.

