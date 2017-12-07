Smith County deputies searching for suspect in robberies

A suspect in two Smith County robberies is at large and deputies are asking for help finding the person.

About 11:22 p.m. Dec. 1, police say a man walked into the AZ Food Mart in the 11300 block of State Highway 69 north and robbed a clerk at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black-colored pullover sweatshirt hoodie with Gold's Gym printed on the front. The sheriff's office said the suspect had on a dark-colored bandana over his face and was wearing light-colored blue jeans with square-toed cowboy boots. He is about 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inch tall with a slender-to-medium build.

Witnesses said he appeared to be in his late 20s to early 30s.

Then, about 6:16 p.m. on Dec. 3, the SCSO says the same suspect robbed the AB Country Store in the 18500 block of FM 14 in the Red Springs area.

Officials say that during both robberies the suspect displayed a black semi-automatic handgun.

Thursday afternoon the sheriff's office released video of one of the robberies.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a late model 1990s, silver, Toyota Tacoma 4x4 pickup, single cab. It has running boards, mud flaps and a diamond pattern toolbox.

To provide information on the case, contact Detective Rathbun at 903-590-2686.

