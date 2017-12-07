Gladewater PD: Woman arrested for breaking into home, robbing se - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Gladewater PD: Woman arrested for breaking into home, robbing senior citizen at knifepoint

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
LaSandra Ann Peoples (Source: Gladewater Police Department) LaSandra Ann Peoples (Source: Gladewater Police Department)
GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) -

A woman was arrested on Wednesday after police say she committed aggravated robbery in Gladewater.

Lasandra Ann Peoples, 39, was arrested Wednesday night by Gladewater Police. Police say they received a call at 10:30 a.m. about the crime on Wednesday, and responded to a home in the 2800 block of Gay Avenue. The victim, a 75-year-old woman, said that  the suspect entered her home, pulled out a knife, and demanded money from her. 

Police say Peoples was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. After a thorough investigation, they say a warrant was arrested for the suspect that they identified as Peoples.  

