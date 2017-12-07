Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2017 - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2017

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
(KLTV) -

In case you need some help with getting a meal together on Christmas, here are some places you can go. Make sure to call ahead to confirm the location nearest you is open, as some may not go along with their company's headquarters on these hours.

IHOP- Most locations should be open, but call about hours, which may be reduced.

Denny's - Regular hours

Buffalo Wild Wings: Regular hours

Starbucks: Most open 9 a.m.-6 p.m., but call to check at your location

Wendy's: Some locations may  be open. 

McDonald's: Corporate-owned locations should be open, while some local franchises will close. 

Panda Express: Varies by location, so call ahead

Luby's: Select locations will be open.

 ?If you'd like your restaurant added to this list, send us the details about your location, hours for Christmas Day, etc., to webstaff@kltv.com.

