Volunteer Central: Ways to give back in the month of December

December is a particularly busy time of year for everyone, and that includes non-profits. Here are some ways you can lend a hand.

Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.

Therapet

We are looking for volunteers with and without animals to help at various facilities in the East Texas area. Our next volunteer orientation will be on Thursday, January 11th from 6-8 pm at Green Acres Baptist Church, Lighthouse Building, Room 361. Information: 903-535- 2125 or info@therapet.org

The Salvation Army

We are in need of bell ringers for our red kettles this Christmas season. When you volunteer as a bell ringer you bring joy, not only during the holiday season, but 365 days a year. The money raised during the Christmas season goes to fund our many programs here at The Salvation Army. Volunteers interested in signing up can register at www.redkettlevolunteer.org



Heart to Heart Hospice

We are seeking exceptional volunteers who are willing to provide compassion to those embracing end of life. Direct Care Volunteers provide help through respite care (caregiver relief/ sitting), companionship, and emotional/spiritual support. For more information, contact Carrie Blackwell 903-593-6619

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide

A non-profit charity affiliated with the AARP needs volunteers to serve as Tax Counselors and Greeters to provide free tax return assistance to the low-medium income taxpayers, especially the elderly. Training will be in December and January. Volunteers are asked to work 4 hours or more each week during the tax season from February 1 to April 15. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/TAPVapplication or http://www.aarp.org/giving-back, or contact Jim Novy at (903) 581-1809.

Hospice of East Texas

Volunteers give the gift of time! If you have a heart to help celebrate lives, we will find a way for you to share at The Hospice of East Texas. As a volunteer you may connect with caregivers and patients through short visits and support. Or, you may prefer sorting and displaying donated items in the Hospice Resale Shops either in Henderson or Nacogdoches. We can find the right “fit” for you! Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice – www.hospiceofeasttexas.org. For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3496.

North Tyler Developmental Academy

We are in need of office help to answer phones, doing filing and small office jobs. We are growing and are in need of volunteers. Information: Sonja at (903) 592-3671 or hr@northtylerday.org

ETMC, Tyler Hospital

Volunteers are needed to assist patients get to their departments in the hospital, to give information and directions, to assist with sales in the gift shop, assist in the lab, and to hostess in the Breast Care Center. Volunteers must be able to walk well and push a wheelchair. We ask our volunteers to commit to one 4-hour shift per week. These opportunities are Mon-Fri between 5:30 AM and 8:00 PM. Complete application on line: www.etmc.org/volunteer or reach Joyce Brown at 903-531-8199 or jbbrown@etmc.org

Meals on Wheels Ministry

We dedicated to helping the elderly and disabled remain independent in their own homes as long as possible. We prepare and deliver a hot lunch to our client’s homes Monday through Thursday. Our volunteers usually come once a week to pick up the hot food and deliver a route. They provide their own vehicle and each route takes 1 to 1 ½ hours to deliver. We have volunteer sites in Tyler and 24 other towns within our 6-county service area. Information: Debbie Zea @ 903-525-0928 or go to www.mowmet.org

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units. Days and times are flexible.

Information: Annette Rios: annette.rios@tmfhc.org, www.tmfhc.org/volunteerapplication

For other volunteering opportunities please go to “Get Connected East Texas” at: http://getconnected.uwtyler.org/. Or email: yprince@tylertexas.com