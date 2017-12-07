Freeze warning in effect; light flurries blow into East Texas

We are beginning to see a few light snow flurries over the northern and western sections of East Texas this afternoon.

Nothing is expected to be heavy at all and should not stick, but as the atmosphere begins to dry out, what moisture is in the air is being forced to condense and some of it is falling as a very light flurry or two. Enjoy it if you see them.

Movement is generally toward the east and southeast. Most of you will not see this, but a few will. Surface temperatures are well above freezing so no accumulations are anticipated.

A freeze warning is also in effect for central and eastern counties of East Texas starting this evening at 8 p.m. and continuing through 9 a.m. on Friday.

Cover or bring in any tender plants and wrap exposed pipes. Also, make sure your pets have a warm place to go overnight.

Please take care of the 4 P's. People, make sure everyone is warm tonight. Pets, make sure they have a warm place as well. Pipe, Wrap them and Plants, cover or bring them in. Stay warm!!!

