Whitehouse man accused of exposing children to meth

Whitehouse police have charged a Whitehouse man with endangering child charges after tests on the children came back positive for meth exposure.

Christopher Michael Foux was arrested on Nov. 30 and charged with two counts of endangering a child. He is being held on a collective bond of $500,000.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were contacted by CPS on Oct. 3 after two children, aged 8 and 10, tested positive for meth.

CPS said the children were living with their mother and father. The mother tested negative for meth and the father tested positive, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained a warrant for Foux’s arrest on Nov. 2.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.