With Christmas around the corner, Tyler’s Pets Fur People is looking to add one new face to those family albums.

Pets Fur People has started their The 12 Dogs of Christmas campaign, which it is set to place their special four-legged friends in warm and loving homes. All are fully vetted and are in excellent health. Their immunizations are up to date and have been microchipped.

Adoption fees are usually $150, but the fee can be waived once an adopter is approved. The 12 Dogs of Christmas campaign will continue through until the end of December.

For information, check here

