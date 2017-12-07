Athens High School teacher and students fix lending book box in Henderson County

A community is expressing gratitude towards a group of Athens High School students and their teacher after they fixed a lending book box door in Henderson County.

An Athens teacher and his Principles of Construction class built a new book box door for Kiwanis Park. It came after the former book box, which was placed and stocked by the Henderson County Library, was vandalized.

The new lending book box should be back in circulation soon.

